SifChain (erowan) Tops 1-Day Volume of $711,787.00

SifChain (erowan) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. SifChain has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $711,787.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,218,997,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,746,015 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. "

