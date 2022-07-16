Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Up 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) shares were up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 229,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 225,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

