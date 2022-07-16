Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.78.

SKX stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

