Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.69. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

