Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Smart Sand Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 123,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Insider Activity

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO William John Young sold 10,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,462.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,535.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $70,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Further Reading

