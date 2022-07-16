Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,700.23 and $633.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00070336 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

