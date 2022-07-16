Smoothy Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $72,704.04 and $414,419.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

