Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Tops $75,571.91

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $75,571.91 and $270,998.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048553 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001791 BTC.
About Smoothy
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.