Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Snap by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Snap by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.65 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

