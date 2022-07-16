Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.30.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.