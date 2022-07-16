Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($22.72) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,962 ($23.33).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,319 ($15.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.75. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,246 ($14.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($26.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,586.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Softcat

In other Softcat news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,471 ($19,589.68).

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.