Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.0902 on Top Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.