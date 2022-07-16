SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.29

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 33600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
SolGold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
About SolGold
SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.
