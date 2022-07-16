SORA Validator Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,322.00 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $25,897.05 and approximately $2,322.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,135.49 or 0.99965889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00042932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

