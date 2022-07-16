Soverain (SOVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00098888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00279716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008181 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

