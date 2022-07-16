Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001811 BTC.
Spaceswap Profile
Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
