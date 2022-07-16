Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

SAVE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

