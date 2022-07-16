SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPK Acquisition Stock Performance

SPK Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. SPK Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPK. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.