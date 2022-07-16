Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.