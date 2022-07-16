Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $515.88 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,109,946 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

