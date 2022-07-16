StaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.64 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00094239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00280757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008254 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

