Stake DAO Market Cap Tops $388,330.86 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $388,330.86 and $91,360.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00100248 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00282758 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042199 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008288 BTC.
About Stake DAO
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
