Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

