State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $93.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.21.

State Street Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

