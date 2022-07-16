Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

