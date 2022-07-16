Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 61381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

