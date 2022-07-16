StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

