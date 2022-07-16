Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT Raised to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

