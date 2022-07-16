STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at $25,906.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 21.9% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,217,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 219,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

SSKN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

