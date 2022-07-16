Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,802 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

