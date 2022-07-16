Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 185,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

