Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance
HNDL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 185,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.