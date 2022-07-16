Strike (STRK) Price Tops $18.70

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Strike has a market cap of $61.00 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $18.70 or 0.00087974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00047072 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
