Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 275,369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Credicorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

