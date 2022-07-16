Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 15,918 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.97. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.