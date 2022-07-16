Summit Global Investments Buys 3,608 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 535.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

