Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.6 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
