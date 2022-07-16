Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ORIX were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IX. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

