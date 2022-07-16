Summit Global Investments Has $1.76 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,134,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,075 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after acquiring an additional 609,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $7,715,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

