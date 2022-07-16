Summit Global Investments Has $2.58 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Innoviva worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.