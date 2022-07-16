Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.