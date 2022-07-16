SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 7% This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $651,401.25 and approximately $1,988.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021611 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,037,877 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
