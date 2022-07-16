Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $23.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.33. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,943 shares of company stock worth $1,761,207.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.