SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $676.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $769.00 to $523.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $408.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $374.99 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

