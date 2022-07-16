Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001811 BTC.
About Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.
