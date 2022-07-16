SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Up 172.6% in June

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SWK Stock Up 1.6 %

SWK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,969. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. SWK has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

