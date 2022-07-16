Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Synaptics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

