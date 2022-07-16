SYNC Network Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $38.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00211655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00540799 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,265,499 coins and its circulating supply is 117,826,758 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.