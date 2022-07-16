Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 0.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.40 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.34). 289,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 865,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.34).

Syncona Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19,940.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.02.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

