Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Synopsys by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.