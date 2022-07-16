Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

